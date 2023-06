Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with senior Russian diplomat Rudenko

BEIJING, June 25. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday.

"Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister [Andrey] Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views on China-Russia relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The ministry did not provide further details about the diplomats' meeting.