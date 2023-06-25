US, Polish top diplomats discuss recent developments in Russia

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Saturday discussing current developments in Russia, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken spoke today [on June 24] with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia," Miller said. "Secretary Blinken welcomed Poland’s sustained assistance to Ukraine and its people and underscored that US support to Ukraine will not change."

"The Secretary emphasized the United States will remain in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," the statement added.

On the evening of June 23, the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted several audio records with his statements, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that.

In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and take measures for his detention.

Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed as untrue the reports that Russian forces had allegedly delivered a strike against "the rear camps of the Wagner private military company."

In his televised address to citizens on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the actions by the Wagner private military company an armed mutiny and betrayal and assured that harsh measures would be taken against the insurgents.