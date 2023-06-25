Russia, Putin win victory over mutineers — Venezuela’s Maduro

CARACAS, June 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro believes that Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin defeated attempts to unleash a civil war in the country.

"I would like to convey <…> our hugs of solidarity and support for Russian President Vladimir Putin who countered an attempt at betrayal, an attempt to unleash a civil war, and, at this hour, he remains the winner with Russia," the Venezuelan leader said on Saturday evening at an event to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, in which the Spanish army’s defeat paved the way for Venezuela’s complete independence from Spanish rule.

"From Venezuela, we extend our full support for President Vladimir Putin, Venezuela’s brother," Maduro told Venezolana de Television.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. He particularly claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the PMC Wagners "rear camps" as fake news.

Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin working out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys which appeared to be headed toward Moscow, turning them back and returning to field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute those at PMC Wagner who took part in the mutiny because of their "frontline merits.".