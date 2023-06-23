EU limits dual-use goods supplies to 87 entities from seven countries

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union included 87 companies and entities from Armenia, Iran, China, the UAE, Russia, Syria and Uzbekistan into the list of entities covered by restrictions of weapons and dual-use goods supplies as part of the 11th package of sanctions, according to the EU Official Journal.

The list therefore now includes 593 companies, with all key defense sector companies of Russia among them.

The EU member-countries approved the 11th sanction package against Russia on June 23.