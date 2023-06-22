Biden does not expect ‘dictator’ swipe at China’s Xi to prevent normalization of relations

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden does not expect his recent remark about Chinese President Xi Jinping to undermine efforts to normalize relations between Washington and Beijing.

Earlier, the US leader described Xi Jinping as a "dictator".

Biden was asked at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday if he thought that his remark would undermine or complicate the process of normalizing relations with China.

"I don't think it's had any real consequence," the US president said, adding that he expected to meet with Xi Jinping sometime in the future.