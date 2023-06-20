US hinders Kurdish organizations' interaction with Syrian authorities — Russian diplomat

ASTANA, June 20. /TASS/. The US government, by supporting a number of Kurdish organizations in Syria, prevents them from engaging in dialogue with Damascus, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, said.

"Of course, the Americans rely on and support a number of Kurdish organizations that have created a quasi-state with their administration. This is absolutely unacceptable. This is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian state. Of course, we are in favor of solving the Kurdish problems through dialogue, but unfortunately the Americans are not interested in this and do not allow their Kurdish allies to engage in constructive dialogue with Damascus," Bogdanov told reporters on Tuesday.

He pointed out that this issue, among others, will be discussed at the Astana talks on Syria.

An international meeting on Syria in the Astana format is being held in Astana on June 20-21. Delegations from guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as representatives from the Syrian government and opposition are participating in the talks. It is expected that representatives from the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will take part as observers.