German Chancellor Scholz: West should 'brace' itself for prolonged conflict in Ukraine

BERLIN, June 19. /TASS/. The West should adjust its policy with the expectation that the Ukraine conflict may go on for an indefinite period of time German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"We have to brace ourselves that the Russian [special military operation] act could last for a long time," German Chancellor Scholz said speaking at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

"This is what we are preparing for and this is what we are orienting our policy toward," Scholz told Stoltenberg.

"Germany will continue to be a staunch supporter of Ukraine as long as it takes," Scholz continued. "However, it’s obvious that NATO will not become a party to the conflict."