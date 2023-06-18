Serbia to stop informing anyone about its military plans — President Vucic

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. Serbia will no longer inform the international community about its strategic plans in the defense sphere, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"We will no longer notify anyone about anything, but for the issue of raising of lowering our combat alert and with an exception of [informing] NATO as we have commitments to it and we will stick to them in compliance with United Nations Security Council resolution 1244," he said in an address to the nation.

"We are trying to preserve peace, but we warn all those who don’t care about peace and who want the Serbs to flee northern Kosovo not so loudly. No way!" he stressed.