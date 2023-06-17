Discussion of Ukrainian crisis to continue during Russia-Africa Summit — Ramaphosa

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The African peace mission discussed a number of issues related to the Ukrainian crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed consent to continue the discussion during the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the bilateral meeting with Putin Saturday.

He noted that the meeting between the African delegation and the Russian president made it possible to more clearly understand the current situation.

"We are very grateful that Russian President Vladimir Putin received our delegation and explained the situation that has emerged in the Ukrainian crisis," Ramaphosa underscored, adding that the delegation highly values the recent negotiations.

"In July, we will attend the Russia-Africa Summit and continue the discussion, we are grateful for that," Ramaphosa said.