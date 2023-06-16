UAE seeks to facilitate peace through dialogue, president says

DUBAI, June 16. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates seeks to facilitate peace through dialogue with other members of the international community, the country’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

"Today, I met with President Putin in St. Petersburg to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia, and the situation in Ukraine. The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue and diplomacy - towards global peace and stability," the UAE president wrote on Twitter following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Earlier on Friday, the two presidents visited the United Arab Emirates’ stand at the SPIEF venue. This year, the UAE is the main guest of the forum.