If war breaks out, Lukashenko says he has enough authority to make decisions

MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he has enough authority to make decisions and won’t seek advice from the public in the event a war breaks out.

"I don’t plan to ask the public. It’s a war. I have to make decisions. The public elects a president fully aware that, by the constitution, he makes decisions and, as a commander-in-chief, gives orders and instructions," he said in an interview with the "60 minutes" program on Rossiya-1 television.

Lukashenko earlier said that Minsk would get engaged in a military conflict only if it’s faced with direct aggression against Belarus. He told the television channel that a full-blown aggression against the country would constitute a red line.