Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

BAKU, June 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit, the Azertac news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the Turkish leader is paying the visit on the invitation from his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

According to official sources, the official part of the visit is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The two countries’ president are expected to have tete-a-tete talks that will be continued with the participation of delegations. After the talks, the two presidents will speak to the press.

Before Azerbaijan, Erdogan visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Azerbaijan and the TRNC are the two destinations the Turkish president traditionally visits the first after the election.

The runoff presidential election was held in Turkey on May 28. Erdogan won 52.18% of votes to continue as Turkish president.