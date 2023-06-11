Head of Montenegro’s Europe Now movement claims victory in snap parliamentary elections

BELGRADE, June 12. /TASS/. The victory of the Europe Now movement at Montenegro’s snap parliamentary elections is a historic event for all of Europe, former Minister of Finance Milojko Spajic who heads the political party said at a press conference on Sunday.

"This is a great victory of the Europe Now movement," he stressed. "From a non-parliamentary party we have become the largest party in Montenegro in less than a year despite all pressure," the politician added.

According to the Center for Monitoring and Research (CeMI), the Europe Now movement is leading with 25.7% of the vote after counting 97.5% of ballots. The Together For the Future That Belongs To You coalition led by Danijel Zivkovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists is second with 23.7%, followed by the conservative alliance For the Future of Montenegro with 14.7%. Earlier, the Center for Democratic Transition reported that the voter turnout was 56.4% when polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. Moscow time).