IAEA chief to visit Kiev, Zaporozhye NPP next week

VIENNA, June 11. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi plans to visit Kiev and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) next week, the agency said on Sunday.

However, it did not provide a concrete date of the visit.

The IAEA chief said in late May that he could visit Moscow, but such a visit has not been announced by the agency.

Grossi will lead the next mission on the rotation of IAEA inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP as the agency wants to expand its presence at the facility.