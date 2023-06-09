UN Security Council’s work on DPRK paralyzed, South Korea’s Foreign Minister says

SEOUL, June 9. /TASS/. The work of the UN Security Council regarding North Korea’s "illegal provocations" has been effectively paralyzed, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said in an interview for Yonhap published Friday.

The UN Security council is the "highest decision-making body of the UN," but its functions are "virtually paralyzed in regards to dealing with illegal provocations (by the North)," the Foreign Minister said. "I believe that continuing in this manner is not desirable for international peace and security."

He expressed his regret that the UN Security Council was unable to react to DPRK’s "missile provocations," such as the launch of the intelligence satellite.

South Korea intends to "urge China and Russia to play a constructive role" to address the North's threats from both inside and outside the council," Park Jin said, according to Yonhap.

This week, South Korea was elected as a non-permanent UN Security Council member for the third time (for the 2024-2025 period). Russia and China oppose introduction of new sanctions against North Korea. Last year, Pyongyang launched a record number of 69 ballistic missiles, Yonhap notes.

Park Jin reaffirmed South Korea’s readiness for denuclearization talks.

"I do not want to speculate on whether North Korean officials will attend this year's ARF or not. However, if there is an opportunity for dialogue with North Korea, I would like to engage in open and frank discussions on measures to achieve progress in denuclearization based on my government's ‘Audacious Initiative’," Park said.