UK, US agree to push Russia from global nuclear energy market — declaration

LONDON, June 8. /TASS/. The UK and the US announced a new economic partnership, which aims to push Russia from the global nuclear energy market, among other things, according to the "Atlantic Declaration," published by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Office Thursday.

"To support the critical clean energy industry, our net zero ambitions and to keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market, the UK and US will launch a new civil nuclear partnership," the document reads.

Commenting on the "Atlantic Declaration" during a press conference in the White House after the talks with US President Joe Biden, the British Prime Minister claimed that Russia and China pose a risk for Western countries. He accused Russia and China of intent to exploit Western "openness" in order to steal intellectual property, to use technologies for "authoritarian" purposes and to strip Western states of access to critical resources, such as energy.

Mineral supplies

The document also states that the UK and the US begin negotiations on an agreement on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals.

"Negotiations will begin immediately on many aspects of the partnership, including on a Critical Minerals Agreement. An agreement would give buyers of vehicles made using critical minerals processed, recycled or mined by UK companies access to tax credits in line with the US Inflation Reduction Act," the Declaration reads.

"The Inflation Reduction Act provides a $3,750 incentive for each vehicle, on conditions including that the critical minerals used in its production - principally used in the battery - are sourced from the US or a country with whom the US has a critical minerals agreement," the document says.

AI and defense

The sides also stated their intent to cooperate on development of artificial intelligence, fifth and sixth generation mobile communications networks, semiconductors and engineering biology. In addition, London and Washington will strengthen their cooperation during development of measures, aimed at preventing "adversaries from developing and acquiring sensitive technologies that can be used to do us harm."

The Declaration opens opportunities for increased investments into economies of both countries, Sunak’s office noted.

"President Biden plans to ask the US Congress to designate the UK as a ‘domestic source’ within the meaning of Title III of the Defense Production Act - meaning British companies can benefit from US Government investment on the same basis as American firms. The act has previously been used to speed up the development of hypersonic weapons," the document reads.