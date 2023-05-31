Ukraine may lose Western support over strikes at Moscow, British expert says

LONDON, May 31. /TASS/. Ukraine risks losing Western support if it continues its attempts to carry out drone strikes at Moscow, says Michael Clarke, military expert and former Director General of the Royal United Services Institute in London.

"My goodness, they are sailing close to the wind and if they lose Western support they lose the war," he told Sky News Wednesday. According to Clarke, the drone attacks are a part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which, in his opinion, has already started.

The expert opined that Western leaders are prepared to tolerate Ukraine’s attacks on oil refineries deep inside Russia, but strikes on Moscow give Russia a reason to consider itself a victim of an aggression. Clarke noted that, although Ukraine might not use Western weapons in such attacks, but "any strike confuses the distinction and puts Western statespeople in a very delicate situation."

Earlier, Kiev authorities assured US authorities that Western weapons will not be used for strikes at Russian territory.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 8 aircraft were involved in the attack, 5 of them were downed while 3 were suppressed by electronic warfare systems. Two people sought medical aid in Moscow, but required no hospitalization. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly opined that Ukraine is entitled to carry out attacks on Russia beyond its own territory. Meanwhile, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US Administration does not endorse Ukrainian attacks "inside Russia.".