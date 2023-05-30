Situation in Belgrade calm amid escalation in Kosovo and Metohija

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. The situation in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade amid the escalation in northern Kosovo and Metohija is calm, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Life in Belgrade goes on as usual, despite the alarming news from the four municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija. City dwellers and tourists are spending time at street cafes, discussing current events. New graffiti reading "Kosovo is Serbia" and featuring Serbian flags have appeared in the city.

After a series of protests held in Belgrade under the slogan Serbia Against Violence on May 8, 12, 19, and 27 that were triggered by two shooting incidents that occurred on consecutive days on May 3 and 4 in Belgrade and Mladenovac near the capital, the opposition announced another rally on Friday, June 2.

The country’s government is working round-the-clock following the escalation in northern Kosovo and Metohija. President Aleksandar Vucic has canceled his visit to Bratislava to stay with his people during these tough times.

The situation in the Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija escalated on May 26 after Kosovo law enforcement officers tried to seize local administration buildings to make it possible for the new mayors of these municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serb population boycotting the elections, take their offices. On May 29, the NATO-led international security force in Kosovo (KFOR) cordoned off the administrative buildings, clashing with the protesters.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, fifty-two Serbs sought medical assistance in Kosovska Mitrovica. Three of them were badly wounded. The KFOR said that forty of its troops - servicemen from the Italian and Hungarian contingents - were wounded.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Monday that the Serbian army had been put on high alert following the escalation in Kosovo and Metohija and that army units had been deployed along the administrative border with Kosovo.