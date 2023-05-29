Erdogan proclaims ‘great victory of Turkey’ after winning runoff

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan proclaimed the "great victory of Turkey," after being tentatively named winner of Sunday’s presidential election.

"Congratulations on the great victory of Turkey. May the age of Turkey begin!" the president wrote on Twitter.

Ahmet Yener, who heads Turkey’s highest election authority, the Supreme Election Council, said late on Sunday that with 99.43% of ballots counted, Tayyip Erdogan gets 52.14%, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 47.86%. "The 809,000 votes that have not yet been processed by the system will not affect the outcome, even if all of them were submitted for one candidate," he added.