No taboos for Azerbaijan in its movement toward closer ties with EAEU – president

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. There are no tabooed subjects for Azerbaijan in its movement toward closer ties with the Eurasian Economic Union, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday.

"There are no taboos on the path to closer ties. Again, everything will depend on a concrete situation linked with the global economy and Azerbaijan’s economic situation. So, time will show," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program, a fragment of which was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

"I think that the very fact that for the first time Azerbaijan is taking part in the EAEU summit demonstrates the interest we show to this structure and the further movement toward closer relations with its member countries," he added.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s economy is open and well-balanced, so, further integration is not ruled out. He also said that the privileges the EAEU countries are enjoying are quite attractive.

A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held in Moscow on May 24. Azerbaijan took part for the first time.