West mistreats Republika Srpska over friendly ties with Russia — official

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Western countries intensify their negative activity against Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, over its friendship with Russia, the entity’s President Milorad Dodik said in an interview with Izvestia published on Thursday.

"We are Russia’s permanent and persevering friends - this is precisely how they view us in the West. So the general adverse activity with regard to us intensifies," he said.

Earlier, Dodik declared that Republika Srpska would not impose anti-Russian sanctions and instead develop ties with Russia, China and the United States. He reaffirmed that the republic would continue on its path to join the European Union, shunning NATO in the process. The United States and the United Kingdom, irritated by Dodik’s choice to block Bosnia and Herzegovina’s accession to NATO, have imposed sanctions on him.