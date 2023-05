Armenian PM arrives in Moscow — cabinet’s press service

YEREVAN, May 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Moscow for a Eurasian Economic Council meeting, the Armenian government’s press service said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Anna Akopyan, arrived on a working visit to Russia. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galusin met him at Vnukovo Airport. The prime minister will participate in a regular meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow on May 25. During the visit, Nikol Pashinyan will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

According to the press service, a trilateral meeting between the Armenian prime minister, the Russian president and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also expected to take place.