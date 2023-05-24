UK to continue helping Ukraine after saboteurs' attack in Belgorod Region

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. The events in the Belgorod Region will not affect the position of the UK government on providing aid to Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman told TASS.

"Our view is that everything Ukraine has been doing over the last year is about defending its own sovereign territory. We continue to support them in this end," he said, commenting on the Ukrainian saboteurs' attack in the Belgorod Region.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group infiltrated Grayvoronsky District, Belgorod Region, on Monday. According to the latest data, 13 civilians were wounded. An elderly woman died during the evacuation of residents. The counterterrorist operational regime, declared in the Belgorod Region on Monday after the Ukrainian saboteurs were detected, has now been revoked. On May 23, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that, during the counterterrorist operation, Russian forces blocked and decimated the Ukrainian nationalist units that had infiltrated the area.