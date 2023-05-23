Finland says notified by Russia about termination of agreement on military inspections

STOCKHOLM, May 23. /TASS/. Russia has notified Finland about the termination of their mutual agreement on additional military inspections, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, Finland received a notification from Russia that starting June 1, it will withdraw from the bilateral agreement on additional military [inspection] visits," it said.

Signed in 2000, the agreement envisaged two inspections a year: by the Finnish military in Russia’s Western Military Districts and by Russian military experts in Finland. The last inspections were held before the pandemic.

The agreement supplemented the Vienna Document adopted by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2011. The document provides, among other things, for a wide exchange of information about armed forces, defense planning and defense spending, inspections, and notification about certain types of military activities.