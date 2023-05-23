Moves by West threaten existence of Republika Srpska — Dodik

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Actions by UN High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt are putting at risk the existence of Republika Srpska, which is an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the entity’s President Milorad Dodik told Russian President Vladimir Putin as they met on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the power available to the West and that’s used against us, is huge, and we have certain losses. On the other hand, you know that the person operating there was not elected by the UN Security Council to be a high representative, contrary to Dayton provisions (the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as the Dayton Agreement - TASS). We must inform you that he started to impose laws, and these laws are being applied in another part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is called FBiH (another entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, known as the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - TASS)," said Dodik.

"We in Republika Srpska do not recognize his existence and we will not fulfill the conditions that he imposes on us. All of this puts us in an even more difficult situation, and we are determined to fight for Dayton opportunities because as soon as we accept these reforms from the West, the question of the existence of Republika Srpska will be under threat. It will simply cease to exist," he said.