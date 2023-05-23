Special operation conflict between West, Russia, Republic of Srpska president says

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The special military operation is in fact a confrontation between the West and Russia rather than a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, visiting President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik, said on Tuesday.

"We understand that this is not a war between Ukraine and Russia. It is a conflict with the West, which is seeking to use Russia to fan this war," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, in turn told Dodik that Russia is thankful to the Republic of Srpska for its restraint and neutral position on the Ukrainian conflict, since only this kind of attitude "can lead to any positive solution.".