Ankara has no data on Russia’s meddling in its elections — foreign minister

ANKARA, May 22. /TASS/. Turkey’s authorities have no information about any attempts by the Russian side to influence the elections in the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Cavusoglu’s remarks came following corresponding allegations by opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. "Mr. Kilicdaroglu voiced threats to Russia. IT is wrong to spoil relations with any country without any reasons. We asked him if he had any evidence or concrete information. We asked him to share it. He answered that he ‘has such an impression’ [about the Russian side’s actions]. Neither did we receive such information. The opposition leader should be much more serious," he said in an interview with the Habertürk television channel.

He stressed that should anyone have data on any interference in the elections, they should share it with the government. "Otherwise, it is a campaign propaganda. No other country should be a target because someone has an impression," he added.

On May 11, Kilicdaroglu tweeted in Russian calling on Moscow not to meddle in the presidential and parliamentary elections in his country. He claimed that Russia was behind some "plots and records" exposed in Turkey. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov refuted rumors about Moscow’s possible interference into the Turkish elections, saying that such allegations are spread by liars.