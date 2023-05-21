Armenia applies to international court again demanding Lachin corridor be unblocked

YEREVAN, May 21. /TASS/. Armenia has filed another motion with the UN International Court of Justice over Azerbaijan placing a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s envoy for international legal issues Yeghishe Kirakosyan said on Sunday.

"Following the establishment of a checkpoint on the road Armenia-Artsakh-Armenia, we have applied to the UN International Court of Justice for the second time. Yerevan expects The Hague to apply a temporary measure to Baku and demand it ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin corridor until the final decision on our suit is pronounced," he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public TV.

According to Krakosyan’s office, Baku is not implementing the UN Court’s interlocutory decisions and is ignoring the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

In February, the UN International Court of Justice ruled to use provisional measures against Azerbaijan under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. This court stated a direct threat of irreparable damage to the rights of Armenians under the convention and obliged Azerbaijan to take measures to ensure unimpeded movement of people, transport vehicles and cargoes via the Lachin corridor in both directions.

On December 12, 2022, several Azerbaijani nationals, who claimed to be environmental experts, blocked passage through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed. Yerevan slammed this step as a provocation staged by Baku to cause a humanitarian collapse in the unrecognized republic. Later, Azerbaijan established a checkpoint on this road.