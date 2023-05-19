Arab countries call for putting an end to external interference in their affairs

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Arab countries have stated the need to put an end to external meddling in their internal affairs, according to a declaration that was adopted on Friday following the Arab League summit held in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Arab countries "reaffirm [the need] to stop foreign interference in their internal affairs," the declaration said, Al Jazeera reported.

The report said the declaration also noted the need for "respect toward values and cultures" of other peoples. It also called for the need to respect independence and territorial integrity of countries.

Situation in Syria

Arab countries "reaffirm their support for the preservation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the declaration said, the Al-Hadath television channel reported.

The report said the declaration stated a "need to make practical and effective steps for the settlement of the Syrian crisis." The statement also called for "improving the conditions for the return of Syrian refugees" to their homes.

Leaders of Arab countries and their representatives gathered in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday for the 32nd Arab League summit. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad participated in the summit for the first time in 12 years after Syria's membership in the group was restored.