Council of Europe approves creating register of damages to Ukraine — top Dutch diplomat

THE HAGUE, May 18. /TASS/. The Council of Europe has officially approved the creation of a register of damage inflicted on Ukraine as a result of hostilities at its Reykjavik meeting, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to him, "the register will be headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands." It is being developed in close cooperation with Ukraine and "will receive, process and record claims."

Some 43 countries have already joined the mechanism, including the Netherlands and Ukraine. It is expected that it will become fully operational in 2024.