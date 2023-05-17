Foreign ministries of Belarus, Russia in constant contact, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Russia maintain constant contact, top Belarusian diplomat Sergey Aleinik said.

"The foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus are in constant working contact. The topics and the intensity of our interaction fully complies with the dynamics and brotherly nature of our relations," he pointed out during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

In this regard, he pointed to the importance of the joint agreement on foreign policy priorities signed by Russia and Belarus on Wednesday. "This document reflects our joint aspiration to further develop our allied relations and strategic partnership, to create conditions for deepening our Union State integration, to cooperate on the international arena and promote our mutual interests there," he added.