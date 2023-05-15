EU should stop viewing China through ‘tinted ideological lens’ — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. China hopes that Europe will rid itself of outside meddling in its own internal politics and stop prejudging China through the lens of "tinted ideological glasses," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a briefing on Monday.

"We hope that the EU will take off the tinted glasses of ideology, eliminate outside interference, adhere to strategic independence, and come to its own independent, objective understanding of China," Wang emphasized.

He also expressed the hope that Brussels would opt for a positive and rational policy toward China. "This is in Europe's interests," the diplomat stressed.

China has always viewed its relations with the EU from a strategic perspective, he said. The People’s Republic of China considers Europe a comprehensive strategic partner and pursues a stable policy toward European countries, Wang added.

"China and the EU have extensive common interests; cooperation outweighs competition and consensus outweighs differences," the spokesman said.

Earlier, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in a letter to EU foreign ministers, said the EU should recalibrate its strategy vis-a-vis China given Beijing's growing influence and "the hardening of US-China competition.".