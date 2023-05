ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that, according to preliminary data, he is leading in the May 14 presidential election in Turkey.

"Although no final data is available yet, I can say that we are leading by a clear margin," he said, addressing thousands of his supporters from a balcony of the building in Ankara where the ruling Justice and Development Party is headquartered.