Armenian premier, EC president discuss regional situation — Armenian government

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held an informal meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on Saturday to discuss situation in the region, the Armenian government’s press service said.

"In the course of the informal meeting, the sides exchanged opinions about the current military, political and humanitarian situation in the region," the press service said. "Prime Minister Pashinyan touched upon the situation that emerged as a result of provocative and aggressive actions taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia over the past days and aimed at disrupting the efforts to continue peace talks."

"Issues related to the humanitarian crisis that emerged in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor were also discussed," it said. "The sides have also touched upon questions related to reconciliation of Armenia and Azerbaijan."

The sides also discussed the upcoming tripartite meeting of Pashinyan, Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev, and the importance of holding a meeting with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Chisinau on June 1.