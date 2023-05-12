Single ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh in past day

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. One episode of ceasefire violation was recorded in the past 24 hours in the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh, with no casualties reported, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the conflict zone, circulated on Friday.

"One violation of the ceasefire in the Askeran district has been recorded. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is looking into the incident," the statement said.

The ministry added that to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous communication is maintained with the general staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces.