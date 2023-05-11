Pope Francis may receive Zelensky at Vatican on May 13, ANSA reports

ROME, May 11. /TASS/. Pope Francis may meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the Vatican on Saturday, May 13, the ANSA news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the church.

"It is likely that the Pope may meet with the president of Ukraine on Saturday," the agency quoted them as saying.

ANSA notes that this is only a guess, as there has been no official confirmation of Zelensky's visit to Italy and the Vatican as of yet.

In the past, both Pope Francis and high-ranking Vatican hierarchs have repeatedly said that they were ready for a mediatory role in the Ukrainian settlement. The pontiff has expressed his willingness to travel to Kiev, on the condition that he would visit Moscow as well. He also expressed a desire to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the Kremlin pointed out that it had received no information to this effect via official channels.