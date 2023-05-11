Georgian PM lauds Russia’s decision to abolish visas, lift ban on direct flights

TBILISI, May 11. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called Russia's decision to abolish visa requirements for Georgian nationals and lift the ban on direct flights between the two countries a positive move.

"This is certainly a positive decision from a humanitarian point of view, which is a welcome sight. Any decisions that help simplify our citizens’ lives, travel, business, of course, are positive, and they can be welcomed," Garibashvili told reporters Thursday.

The prime minister said it was very important that now, it would be easier for about one million Georgians staying in Russia, as well as their family members, to visit each other visa-free using direct flights.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to abolish visa requirements for Georgian nationals starting on May 15. In another decree, the president lifted the ban on flights by Russian airlines and on sales of tours to Georgia that had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was first introduced by a decision of the Russian authorities in 2000. Meanwhile, Russian nationals have enjoyed visa-free trips to Georgia since 2012. Under Georgian law, citizens of Russia may visit the country without a visa and stay in Georgia for up to a year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.