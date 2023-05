TBILISI, May 11. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has welcomed as positive Russia's decision to abolish visas for Georgian nationals and lift a ban on direct flights.

"This is certainly a positive decision from the humanitarian point of view, which can be welcomed. All decisions that will make easier the lives of our citizens, travel, business, of course, they are positive, they can be welcomed," Garibashvili told reporters on Thursday.