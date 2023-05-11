UK supplies Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles — media

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the sources, these missiles have the range to strike deep into Russia’s new regions.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is usually launched from the air. Its operational range exceeds 250 kilometers.

According to CNN, "this is not the first time Britain has gone further than the US in the weaponry it has been prepared to send to Ukraine." "It was the first ally to announce it was sending modern Western tanks to Ukraine, in January pledging 14 Challenge 2 tanks before the US announced it would contribute M-1 Abrams tanks shortly after," the media outlet specified.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed during a visit to Kiev on February 8 that the UK planned to send "longer-range weapons" to Ukraine.

"Earlier this month, the British government issued a procurement notice through the International Fund for Ukraine. The notice said the UK was inviting expressions of interest for buying ‘long-range strike’ rockets or missiles by May 4, and potential suppliers would be contacted after a month. The notice stipulated ‘missiles or rockets with a range 100-300 km; land, sea or air launch. Payload 20-490 kg’," CNN said.

Other desirable requirements included a "low probability of intercept", "mission planning capability", and "air defense penetration methods to increase probability of successful strike."