President of Turkmenistan arrives in Moscow for Victory Day parade – Embassy

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrived in Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia told TASS on Tuesday.

"We confirm that the president has arrived in Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade," the diplomatic mission said.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that CIS leaders were expected to attend the parade. The Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia, have all confirmed their attendance at the Moscow celebrations.