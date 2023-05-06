Arab foreign ministers to decide on Syria's return to LAS May 7 — spokesman

CAIRO, May 6. /TASS/. Arab foreign ministers on May 7 will make a decision to restore Syria's full membership of the League of Arab States (LAS), a LAS spokesman announced on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, the Arab foreign ministers will decide on Syria's return to the LAS," El Sharq TV quoted the official as saying.

An early meeting of the LAS Council at the foreign minister level is expected to be held on Sunday at the organization's headquarters in Cairo with the restoration of Syria's membership featuring prominently on the agenda.