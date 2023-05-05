Parties discuss grain deal extension in Moscow, Istanbul on May 5

​​​​​Consultations on the grain deal, which expires May 18, are being held in Moscow and Istanbul on May 5. Agreements on food exports from Ukraine were concluded in July 2022 and have been extended twice since then: in November for 120 days and in March for 60 days. The last time, the Russian side reduced the term of the agreement because a number of requirements were not being implemented, in particular the demand to lift sanctions from the Russian Agricultural Bank and fertilizer producers. During this period the parties involved planned to make progress in the implementation of the memorandum.

The grain deal provides for the creation of safe sea corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain, including to the poorest countries. For this purpose, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN set up a joint coordination center in Istanbul, where grain ships are inspected to prevent arms smuggling. In total, during the period of the grain deal, Ukraine exported over 29.4 million tons of grain, of which a third, 9.52 million tons, was sent to Asia and 11.36 million tons to Western Europe. The largest importers during this period were China, Spain, Turkey, as well as Italy and the Netherlands. Read more about where Ukrainian grain is shipped and about the requirements of the participants in the grain deal in the TASS infographic.