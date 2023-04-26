Xi Jinping tells Zelensky over phone that China will push for ceasefire in Ukraine — TV

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky during telephone talks on Wednesday that China will push for the early ceasefire in Ukraine, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

"China is determined to facilitate the peace process and a ceasefire as soon as possible," the channel quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

According to China Central Television, Xi Jinping pointed out that China hopes that all parties concerned would "critically ponder over the Ukrainian conflict" and through dialogue "pave the way for long-term peace in Europe."