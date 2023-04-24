UN chief informs Lavrov about efforts related to visas for Russian representatives

UNITED NATIONS, April 24. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the secretariat’s efforts concerning visa-related issues, the Secretary-General’s Office said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General also updated Foreign Minister Lavrov on the efforts of the Secretariat to address host country issues, notably in relation to visas for Russian officials," it said.

Earlier, the delegation accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his trip to UN headquarters in New York to attend Security Council events on April 24 and 25 had problems getting US visas. No visas were issued to Russian reporters. The American side provided no explanations for this decision.