Slovakia grossly violates international obligations by shipping MiGs to Ukraine — agency

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Slovakia’s shipment of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine is a gross violation of its international obligations on re-export of Russian-made weapons, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS Friday.

The agency noted that the April 29, 1997 Russian-Slovak agreement on military-technical cooperation states that "each party vows not to sell or hand over weapons, military vehicles, technical documentation for its production, information and materials, obtained or purchased under bilateral military-technical cooperation to third countries without a written permission from the other party."

"Thus, we are talking about Slovakia’s yet another gross violation of its international obligations on re-export of Russian-made weapons and military vehicles," the agency underscored.

The agency added that it views these actions as an "unfriendly act against the Russian Federation, aimed at destruction of the bilateral relations."

On Wednesday, the TASR news agency reported citing Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Nad that Ukrainian technical specialists are receiving MiG-29 planes that are being handed over to Kiev free of charge. Later on Thursday, the CTK news agency reported citing the Defense Ministry that the first 4 out of 13 decommissioned planes have been handed over to Ukraine.