Russia deems void any statements on grain deal extension for more than 60 days

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Moscow does not deem any statements on extending the grain deal for a period other than 60 days to be official, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"We have announced the term and it is the extension [of the grain deal] for 60 days, not 120 days as was before. Various other statements have no official bearing for us," he said.

After consultations in Geneva, Vershinin said that the Russian side had informed the other sides, both Ukraine and Turkey, that the deal would be extended for 60 days. "And we explained in detail why. Having received no objections from the sides, we consider the deal extended," he said. "To my mind, there have been and are no ambiguities here".