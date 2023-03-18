Belgrade, Pristina agree on some issues during latest talks – Serbian leader

BELGRADE, March 19. /TASS/. Belgrade and Pristina have agreed on a range of issues during their talks held in the North Macedonian city of Ohrid, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Saturday.

"The few provisions that we had agreed today will lay the framework for the implementation plan for both sides, for Belgrade and Pristina. Most importantly, we have agreed that while we are on this serious and difficult path, the European Council will assess who did what in order to put into practice provisions from the implementation plan. Nothing is over today, it is just the beginning," Vucic said.