Ankara hopes Russia, Ukraine agree on roadmap of humanitarian corridor

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. A roadmap to create a humanitarian corridor may be drawn up following trilateral talks in Ankara, Turkey’s Chief Ombudsman Seref Malkoc said on Wednesday after a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners - Tatyana Moskalkova and Dmitry Lubinets.

Moskalkova and Lubinets held a meeting on the sidelines of the international conference ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century’.

"We had very good meetings with two [human rights] commissioners. The negotiations are underway. I hope that a roadmap [of the humanitarian corridor] will appear tomorrow as a result of this good work. I say this with satisfaction," Malkoc told reporters.

According to Malkoc, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan could make an announcement about the roadmap.

Malkoc said earlier that the trilateral talks might focus on the creation of a humanitarian corridor to help those affected by the Ukraine crisis and to help reunite families.