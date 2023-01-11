Turkey to continue making efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine — parliament speaker

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Turkey will continue making efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible, Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, said at a meeting of human rights commissioners of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine on Wednesday, the TRT television channel reported.

The commissioners Tatyana Moskalkova, Dmitry Lubinets and Seref Malkoc met on the sidelines of a conference called the Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century when they were joined by the senior lawmaker.

"Turkey, under the leadership of our president, is making great efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has many consequences, the most important of which being that civilians are dying and damage is being done. A grain corridor has been established, an exchange of prisoners has taken place, and we will continue to make efforts for a ceasefire to be achieved as soon as possible. We will also provide all possible support to the civilian population as much as we can," Sentop said.

Before the trilateral meeting, Moskalkova met with her Ukrainian counterpart. She said she intends to have another meeting with Lubinets.