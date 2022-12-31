Vucic vows to not impose sanctions against Russia as long as its interests remain intact

BELGRADE, December 31. /TASS/. Serbia will not give up its position on rejecting anti-Russian sanctions until it threatens its vital interests, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with the Prva TV channel on Friday.

"We have a difficult year under our belt, we have seen every possible hypocrisy, but we could also see how principled and accurate our position [on sanctions against Russia] was. We’ll see how long we can defend this position, in any case, not at the cost of threatening the vital interests of this country, but in any case, we will not renounce that position easily," he said.

"There is one little country in Europe, a little tribe of Gauls, of Asterix and Obelix, that does not give up and that cherishes its freedom as much as it can. Whether we will [impose sanctions against Russia] - I don't know, but my ‘I don't know’ weighs more than others' ‘yes’. <...> As for sanctions, I promise nothing, but my non-promise means much more than the promises of many," he said.

After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said in an address to the nation following the Security Council meeting that Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but would not impose sanctions against Russia. The president said that the republic temporarily suspended army and police exercises with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considered Russia and Ukraine brother nations, regretting what was happening in eastern Europe, and was ready to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.